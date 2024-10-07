Express & Star
Man accused of owning dogs in fatal attack on Lichfield-Walsall border due in court

A man accused of being the owner of two XL bully dogs which attacked and killed another man on the Lichfield-Walsall border is due to appear before a judge today.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published

James Trimble-Pettit is facing two charges of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in relation to the death of Ian Price, aged 52, on September 14 last year.

Floral tributes at scene in Stonnall

Mr Price, a Villa fan, was attacked by the animals outside a house in Main Street in Stonnall shortly after 3pm.

Trimble-Pettit, aged 31, of Tye Lane, Fradley, is due to appear for a plea and case management hearing at Stafford Crown Court.

