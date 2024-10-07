Man accused of owning dogs in fatal attack on Lichfield-Walsall border due in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Trimble-Pettit is facing two charges of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in relation to the death of Ian Price, aged 52, on September 14 last year.

Floral tributes at scene in Stonnall

Mr Price, a Villa fan, was attacked by the animals outside a house in Main Street in Stonnall shortly after 3pm.

Trimble-Pettit, aged 31, of Tye Lane, Fradley, is due to appear for a plea and case management hearing at Stafford Crown Court.

