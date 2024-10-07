Man, 31, jailed following string of rape and sexual assaults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Connor Chambers, 31, of Labray Road, Calverton, Nottingham, was ordered to serve more than 30 years at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, October 4, for crimes he carried out between 2011 and 2022 against six females.

The 31-year-old carried out the crimes over an 11-year period and targeted females from across Worcestershire and Birmingham.

Connor was found guilty following a three-week trial at Worcester Crown Court, with West Mercia Police detective constable Atoosa Nasri saying they 'welcome the sentence'.

Connor Chambers has been jailed for more than 30 years for a string of rapes and sexual assaults

Detective Constable Nasri said: "We welcome the sentence given to Chambers by the judge, but no sentence can ever take away the lifelong trauma he caused his victims.

"Chambers is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on females."

Detective Constable Beverley Hamilton commended the victims for coming forward, saying that it took 'great courage and strength'.

She said: "I would like to commend his victims for coming forward and reporting these crimes, it takes great courage and strength, and I would like to thank them for their bravery throughout the investigation and trial."