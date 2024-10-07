Express & Star
Close

Appeal to trace girl, 12, missing from Lichfield

Police have appealed for the public's help in finding a girl who has gone missing from her home in Lichfield.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Officers are searching for 12-year-old Isabella, who was last seen at around 2pm on Monday.

Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of the missing girl and urged anyone who sees her to get in touch.

Have you seen missing Isabella? Photo: Staffordshire Police

Those with information of her whereabouts should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 592 of October 7.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular