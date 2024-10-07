Appeal to trace girl, 12, missing from Lichfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are searching for 12-year-old Isabella, who was last seen at around 2pm on Monday.

Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of the missing girl and urged anyone who sees her to get in touch.

Have you seen missing Isabella? Photo: Staffordshire Police

Those with information of her whereabouts should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 592 of October 7.