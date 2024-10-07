Appeal to trace girl, 12, missing from Lichfield
Police have appealed for the public's help in finding a girl who has gone missing from her home in Lichfield.
Officers are searching for 12-year-old Isabella, who was last seen at around 2pm on Monday.
Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of the missing girl and urged anyone who sees her to get in touch.
Those with information of her whereabouts should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 592 of October 7.