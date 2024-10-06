Watch: Police hunt man wanted over distraction burglaries targeting elderly ladies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said the suspect poses as a council official or an employee for a water company, stating that he needs to check the pensioner's taps.

The force said victims in Sandwell, Birmingham and Solihull have been targeted.

In one of the incidents, an 88-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted at her address in Erdington, Birmingham.

She remains in hospital in a "serious condition", a spokesman said.

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with the distraction burglaries

Police have now released a video of a man wanted over the distraction burglaries and urged anyone who sees him to call 999.

The West Midlands Police spokesman added: "We have conducted extensive CCTV enquiries but have been unable to identify him.

"If you see him, please call 999 immediately. Information can also be given via Live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/819250/24.

"Alternatively, report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."