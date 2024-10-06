'I wanted a bit of a blast': Watch driver's shocking reason for doing 76mph in 30mph zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That was the excuse a reckless driver brazenly gave for tearing through a 30mph zone at up to 76mph while at the wheel of his VW Golf.

Footage release by West Midlands Police shows officers following the car as it careered across a roundabout before racing along a back street at almost 80mph.

When he was stopped by police officers who informed him of his speed, he casually replied: “I just wanted to have a bit of blast,” adding: “There’s no excuse for it you know what I mean?”

The force has released the footage as part of the ‘Fatal 4’ crackdown on dangerous driving. In the first six months of this year the force stopped more than 2,000 drivers.

A second clip shows police telling a suspected drink driver they required a breath sample after a crash that left a car on its side.

Another clip a lorry driver being caught using a mobile phone while another shows a mother and child travelling without a seatbelt.

Officers are seen asking the driver why the youngster is in the front seat and not strapped into a child seat in the back.

One officer tells the motorist: “I don’t want to hear excuses like ‘child’s removed the child seat’. That is totally unacceptable.”

The stunned officer then asks the child’s mother: “You’ve not got your belt on either?”