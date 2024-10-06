Appeals for carer who suffered fractured spine in hit-and-run crash involving pursued stolen car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nineteen-year-old Freya Theobold was travelling in a car with a work colleague when it was allegedly struck by a stolen car which was being pursued by police on September 30.

The collision happened on the A449 Stafford Road at the junction with Wheaton Close in Bushbury, in Wolverhampton resulting in Freya and the other unnamed occupant seriously hurt.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene shortly after the collision which happened shortly before 9.48pm.

Her father Tom Theobold said: "We just want witnesses to help with this investigation.

"I nearly lost my daughter to this and it's going to be a long process. I just want justice for Freya."

Meanwhile family friend Abi Rock has set up an online fundraising appeal to aid Freya's family which has so far attracted more than £5,300 with the help of almost 200 donors.

She was treated at the scene by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for where she's currently in a "critical condition" while the drive was taken to New Cross Hospital.

The page stated: "We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden they will face on this road to recovery."

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/freya-theobold and any witnesses with information relating to the collision should contact West Midlands Police via mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ19Z98-PO1

