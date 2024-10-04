Motorist tried to evade police who spotted 'suspicious' car in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Special constables at West Midlands Police made eyes on the car on Thursday evening.

The vehicle then pulled into a road to evade the officers but reached a dead end, the force said.

The car was seized by police. Picture: West Midlands Police Specials

The vehicle was found to be untaxed with no insurance and no MOT.

Police seized the car and reported the driver for the offences.