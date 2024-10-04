Motorist tried to evade police who spotted 'suspicious' car in Walsall
A motorist tried to make off from police after they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" in Walsall - but hit a dead end.
Special constables at West Midlands Police made eyes on the car on Thursday evening.
The vehicle then pulled into a road to evade the officers but reached a dead end, the force said.
The vehicle was found to be untaxed with no insurance and no MOT.
Police seized the car and reported the driver for the offences.