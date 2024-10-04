Arrest made after man holding hedge trimmer 'demanded money from shopkeeper'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Swindon Stores on High Street in Swindon, near Wombourne, at about 10.35pm on Thursday.

A man allegedly demanded money from the shopkeeper while holding a hedge trimmer, which he left at the scene.

The attempted aggravated burglary happened at a shop on High Street, Swindon, in South Staffordshire. Photo: Google

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said nothing was taken from inside the shop.

A 30-year-old man, from Wombourne, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday morning, the force added.

Chief Insp Tim Norbury, from the south Staffordshire local policing team, said: “We don’t underestimate the profound impact that burglary can have on residents and businesses, regardless whether anything is taken by the suspects.

“We’re working incredibly hard to proactively target the offenders who think they can get away with stealing from the members of the community we proudly serve on a daily basis in Staffordshire.”