Woman, 50, charged with firearms offence after petrol shop worker was 'threatened with Taser'

Betty Whinnery has been charged after police were to reports of a driver attempting to leave the Texaco garage on Himley Road, Gornal, without paying for fuel.

During the incident on Tuesday, a member of staff tried to intervene and reported that he was threatened with a Taser.

Officers arrested Whinnery from an address in Netherton on Wednesday morning and she was later charged.

The 50-year-old was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempting to make off without payment.