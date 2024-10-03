Express & Star
Woman, 50, charged with firearms offence after petrol shop worker was 'threatened with Taser'

A woman has been charged with a firearms offence after a member of staff at a garage tried to stop a motorist driving off without paying and was threatened with a Taser.

By Lauren Hill
Published

Betty Whinnery has been charged after police were to reports of a driver attempting to leave the Texaco garage on Himley Road, Gornal, without paying for fuel.

During the incident on Tuesday, a member of staff tried to intervene and reported that he was threatened with a Taser.

Texaco, Himley Road. Picture: Google

Officers arrested Whinnery from an address in Netherton on Wednesday morning and she was later charged.

The 50-year-old was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempting to make off without payment.

