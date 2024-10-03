Two arrested after two kilograms of cannabis by police who initially stopped BMW

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police has confirmed that two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested after officers discovered approximately two kilos of cannabis, cash and mobile phones linked to a local drug supply in Cannock.

The arrests took place at around 6.50pm on Wednesday when officers from the major and organised crime team stopped a silver BMW on Mercury Road.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a quantity of cash and two mobile phones inside.

Officers later went on to search an address, spotting a man trying to escape who was subsequently stopped.

The man was found with around a kilo of cannabis and arrested.

A vehicle nearby was also searched, leading to the discovery of more cannabis, estimated to be around one kilogram, as well as £3,000 in cash.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A 36-year-old man, from Cannock, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

"A 30-year-old man, from Cannock, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

"Both men were questioned in custody and released under investigation while inquiries continue."