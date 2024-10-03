Man and woman kept neglected donkeys - including 'emaciated' foal - in muddy field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kirsty Morgan and Daniel Morgan, both of Greenway, Sedgley, were both sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates Court on September 18, in a case brought by the RSPCA.

The court heard that in September 2023, concerns were raised by members of the public, leading to Welfare Advisors from The Donkey Sanctuary discovering four donkeys that were living in a muddy field off Gorge Road allotments in Sedgley.

The field was found to be in a poor state, with broken fencing and very little grazing or forage for the donkeys.

The Donkey Sanctuary team contacted the RSPCA, and working together with officers, rescued the donkeys, who were called Barney, Snowman, Bambi and Ben.

The pen was called 'temporary' during the mitigation

Snowman was among the struggling equines

All four of the donkeys were given body condition scores of two or less out of five by a specialist equine vet, with their hips and spines visible.

In a witness statement, RSPCA inspector Steve Morrall said: "There were four donkeys in the field area, all were in very lead bodily condition.

"One of the donkeys was a small young foal, approximately two months of age who was also in an emaciated bodily condition and was unsteady on her feet and had difficulty walking."

The foul, named Bambi, was found to be in an emaciated state

Thankfully, all four donkeys have made significant improvements after being rescued.

District Judge Wain disqualified both from owning donkeys and their hybrids for periods, of which they cannot appeal the duration.

Both were also given a community order of 24 months, with a condition of 50 hours of unpaid work each, with both being ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs of £600.

Kia Thomas, Donkey Advisor at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: "It is wonderful to see the change in these four donkeys since they came into our care.

All of the equines are now being cared for by the donkey sanctuary

"They have all gained weight and are in much better health after receiving the medical care they needed.

"Barney and Ben have improved so significantly that we hope that with further behaviour support, they will be able to join our rehoming scheme.

"Bambi has formed a special friendship with another foal, whose mother was pregnant when she came into our care, and the two youngsters spend their days playing happily together.

"Snowman is an older donkey who, because of his health issues, will have a forever home at one of our sanctuary sites alongside donkeys with similar needs."

Since being rescued, the donkeys have shown huge improvements

As part of the mitigation, the court heard that the field the equines were in was temporary.