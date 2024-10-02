Express & Star
Two teenagers arrested after girl suffers fractured eye socket in Wollaston robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested after a girl sustained a fractured eye socket after being robbed in Wollaston.

By Lauren Hill
The 15-year-old girl was punched and kicked and her mobile phone was stolen on a field off the High Street on September 14.

Police have arrested two girls on Wednesday, both aged 15, on suspicion of robbery.

They have been taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Tackling robbery is a priority for us and we are already running Operation Ruby to catch anyone involved."

