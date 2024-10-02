Two teenagers arrested after girl suffers fractured eye socket in Wollaston robbery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 15-year-old girl was punched and kicked and her mobile phone was stolen on a field off the High Street on September 14.

Police have arrested two girls on Wednesday, both aged 15, on suspicion of robbery.

They have been taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Tackling robbery is a priority for us and we are already running Operation Ruby to catch anyone involved."