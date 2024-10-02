Man charged with assaulting police officer on West Bromwich street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to Denbigh Crescent, off Denbigh Drive, just after midnight on Sunday, September 29.

The police officer was allegedly assaulted on Denbigh Crescent. Photo: Google

While there, they arrested a man, aged 35, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

David Wood, of no fixed address, has since been charged, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

He has been bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on October 17.