Man charged with assaulting police officer on West Bromwich street
A man is due to appear in court charged with assaulting a police officer on a West Bromwich street.
Officers were called to Denbigh Crescent, off Denbigh Drive, just after midnight on Sunday, September 29.
While there, they arrested a man, aged 35, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
David Wood, of no fixed address, has since been charged, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.
He has been bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on October 17.