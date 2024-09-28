Walsall man indulged in explicit wishes with pretend teenage daughters to undercover cop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Craig Millington, of Fisher Street, Walsall escaped jail after he admitted publishing an obscene article when he appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

The 60-year-old pretended to have two teenage daughters when he got involved in a conversation on the chat rooms, including Kik what he thought was a like minded person, on May 30 this year.

Far from being a paedophile, the person on the other end of the chat was an undercover police officer who used the names 'Gary' and 'Jack.'

The court heard the officer asked him a series of questions relating to what he said was his 'two 13-year-old daughters' and what he liked to do to them.

He answered in graphic detail.