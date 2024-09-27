Stafford woman who stole charity money raised for her mother's funeral walks free from court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Danielle Kelly launched the fundraising page in May last year after the death of her mother convincing friends and family to donate to the cause.

However, despite raising over £2,500 her mother remained in the mortuary until taxpayers had to foot the bill for a paupers funeral four months later.

Kelly, 28, of Compton Road, Baswich, Stafford, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation "namely by requesting monies to pay for your mother's funeral intending make a gain for yourself".