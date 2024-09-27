Police release images after fight at Bloxwich railway station leaves man seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fight between two groups of men broke out at around 5.30pm on Tuesday August 13 on platform two at Bloxwich station.

Officers from British Transport Police are een to speak to three of them who fled the incident which left one man in his forties with serious injuries, requiring medical treatment.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises anyone in these image after violent disorder at Bloxwich Railway Station earlier this month.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 537 of 13 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.