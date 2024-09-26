Twisted man threatened to kill ex-partner and baby in terrifying response to being dumped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bitter Reece Peterkin, from Schofield Drive, West Bromwich, threatened to 'kick the baby out of her stomach', scar her face. kill her, murder her beloved dog and blow her parents up because if 'he could not have her, no-one could'.

The 26-year-old even besieged his ex-girlfriend's phone with threats to her phone whilst she was in labour and repeatedly promised to either snatch or kill the child if he could not see them.

Prosecuting Suzanne Francis told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "Due to the defendant's violent and aggressive behaviour, his partner ended the relationship. He would phone her every day, sometimes 55 times a day, stand outside her home at night intoxicated and shout 'why don't you want me?'.

"After a month his behaviour subsided but were ignited again the victim's friends held a surprise baby shower in December last year, the defendant's mother was not invited which led to more threats.