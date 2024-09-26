Two boys, 13, among three arrested after alleged knifepoint robbery in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened on Ledsam Street in the Ladywood area of the city just before 7pm on Wednesday.

A man was allegedly threatened and robbed of his bike.

Ledsam Street, Birmingham, where a man was allegedy robbed at knifepoint. Photo: Google

Two boys, both aged 13, were arrested on suspicion of robbery a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy was also detained on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and robbery.

They all remain in custody for questioning, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the force added that the man was not injured and the bike has since been recovered.