School issues statement after pupil hurt in alleged assault in Stourbridge

A boy, aged 15, was left needing hospital treatment after the incident near Pedmore High School on Grange Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 3.20pm and treated him for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Two boys, aged 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while a 15-year-old was detained on conspiracy to commit assault.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson confirmed the three had been arrested in connection with the assault and that they remained in custody on Thursday.

In a statement, Pedmore High School, which is part of the Invictus Education Trust, said staff are helping police with their investigation in "any way they can".

A spokesman said: "Following the incident last night, the school has been really calm and purposeful today. It has been heartening to see how our community has come together to support one another.

"We are also grateful to the police for the speed in which they responded to the incident last night – and we are helping their investigation in any way that we can.

"It is also right just to acknowledge the staff here at Pedmore, who should be applauded for the support they not only showed the student hurt last night, but also the care and attention they have shown the whole community."

West Midlands Police said it is increasing patrols in the area following the incident, as officers know it "has caused concern in the community".