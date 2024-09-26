Man who fled to Pakistan after drive-by shooting involving military-style weapon and his accomplice jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Usman Khan was jailed for 30 years for the attempted murder of a man in Washwood Heath on April 30 last year.

His accomplice, Amaan Ajaz, was jailed for four-and-a-half years for assisting an offender.

Usman Khan and Amaan Ajaz have been jailed

Police were called after a man in his 30s presented himself at Heartlands Hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg.

He had been travelling in a Volkswagen Golf in Shaw Hill Road when a silver Toyota pulled up next to the car and opened fire.

The car damaged in the drive-by shooting

Police tracked the movements of the Toyota and the men in it, watching them get into a different car, a Seat, in Whitacre Road, Birmingham.

This car belonged to Ajaz, who drove them around the city until the trail was lost.

Following forensic work carried out on the abandoned car, Ajaz was stopped driving the Seat on May 5. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Clothing was discovered in the Seat and further examinations on other items found helped officers identify Khan.

Evidence recovered by police in the drive-by shooting

Khan fled to Pakistan on May 10 but was arrested in October after returning to Birmingham via Dubai.

Ajaz, aged 20, denied everything in interview, claiming he was simply running errands for a friend on the night and taking their clothes to a laundrette, while Khan, aged 22, remained silent in his own interview.

Despite this, officers built a compelling case against the two, leading to them being charged on October 5 last year.

Following their conviction in April this year, the pair were jailed on Wednesday at Birmingham Crown Court.

The shooting involved the use of a Skorpion submachine gun, a military weapon capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute.

Det Insp Francis Nock, from the Major Crimes Unit at West Midlands Police, said: "This was a brazen attempt on a man's life which could easily have led to his death.

"Thanks to the hard work of all the officers involved, we were able to identify, locate and arrest Khan and Ajaz.

"Firearms have no place on our streets and we are committed to tracking down and arresting those who would use them to commit crimes."