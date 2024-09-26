Extension to extra police powers in use across Walsall following stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Section 60 powers, allowing police to search people without the need to have reasonable grounds, have been extended until 7am tomorrow.

The measure is in place for the whole of Walsall.

It follows an incident on Tuesday evening in Walsall where a man was attacked and taken to hospital with serious stab injuries.

The incident occurred on Wolverhampton Road, near to the Asda Express service station, around 9.30pm.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've extended our Section 60 powers across #Walsall today and throughout the evening.

"The powers have been extended until 7am tomorrow morning as we work to keep everyone safe.

"We are investigating following an incident on Wolverhampton Road, close to the Asda Express service station, shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday.

"A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident. We are in the early stages of our investigation and we would appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to please contact us.

"We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who was passing through the area and may have dashcam footage of what happened.

"People who can assist us should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number log number 5284 of 24/09/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."