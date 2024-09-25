Man charged with drink driving in Cannock
A man has been charged with drink-driving after officers stopped a vehicle in Hednesford.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a blue Peugeot 308 on Market Street at 1.50pm on Monday.
James Colbourne, 36, of Hednesford, Cannock, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.
He has been bailed to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on October 9.