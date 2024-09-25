Man arrested after police find cocaine and phone in car in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 3.20pm on Monday, officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a red Vauxhall Vectra on a car park on Victoria Street in the town and found cocaine and a mobile phone.

A 42-year-old man from the Cannock area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine).

He has been released under investigation while police continue enquiries continue.