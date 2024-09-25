Man arrested after police find cocaine and phone in car in Cannock
A man has been arrested after officers found cocaine and a mobile phone in a car in Hednesford.
By Lauren Hill
Published
At 3.20pm on Monday, officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a red Vauxhall Vectra on a car park on Victoria Street in the town and found cocaine and a mobile phone.
A 42-year-old man from the Cannock area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine).
He has been released under investigation while police continue enquiries continue.