Man arrested after police find cocaine and phone in car in Cannock

A man has been arrested after officers found cocaine and a mobile phone in a car in Hednesford.

By Lauren Hill
Published

At 3.20pm on Monday, officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a red Vauxhall Vectra on a car park on Victoria Street in the town and found cocaine and a mobile phone.

A 42-year-old man from the Cannock area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine).

He has been released under investigation while police continue enquiries continue.

