'Dangerous' Walsall paedophile found with hundreds of images on hidden tablet is jailed

Jordan Naylor, aged 27 and formerly of Walsall, also breached his Sexual Harm Prevention Order given two years ago for similar offences.

Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday heard that that among his victims was a young girl from the United States and that an overseas investigation led officers to his home in April after police traced illicit internet activity.

Sentencing him Judge Talog Davies said: "In my judgement you pose a serious risk to the public, particularly to children.

"An extended sentence is necessary to protect them from imminent risk."