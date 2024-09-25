Birmingham man locked up after committing string of burglaries within half an hour of each other

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to three residential break-ins on March 16 this year where they found Steven Franks, aged 50, sitting in one of his victims' cars.

Steven Franks

He had committed the burglaries within 30-minutes of each other.

Following a short foot chase, Franks, of Felton Croft in Birmingham, was detained.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday after pleading guilty to the offences.

PC Scott Sheppard, from the Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "Following a lengthy investigation conducted by our Neighbourhood Crime Team, Franks has now been jailed.

“I hope that this sentence will give his victims some sort of justice, and it acts as a deterrent to others committing this type of crime."