Walsall man, 42, charged with possession of a knife in public
A Walsall man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Qasim Rashid, aged 42, was arrested after officers from West Midlands Police attended Delves Road soon after 5.30pm on Sunday and recovered a knife.
Rashid, of Miner Street in Walsall, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a first hearing.