Walsall man, 42, charged with possession of a knife in public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Qasim Rashid, aged 42, was arrested after officers from West Midlands Police attended Delves Road soon after 5.30pm on Sunday and recovered a knife.

Rashid, of Miner Street in Walsall, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a first hearing.