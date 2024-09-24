Jailed: Senior carer scammed vulnerable Stourbridge man out of £29,000 inheritance money over three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Denyse Crane had been caring for the man at a residence in Hagley, near Stourbridge, for about two years before he came into a large family inheritance in 2020 and she began stealing from him.

Over the next three years, she siphoned money from the man by giving him blank cheques to sign under false pretences, and withdrawing cash £250 at a time. Worcester Crown Court heard on Monday that she stole £29,000 from the man.

Crane attended court on Monday to be sentenced after admitting a single count of fraud.

Recorder Martin Butterworth told Crane: "In June 2020 [the victim], a man for whom you had been caring since 2018, received almost £84,000 as part of a family inheritance. You were a senior care assistant, having more than 20 years of experience in that industry.