Gunman jailed for five years after ammo and firearm found in man-bag on his bed
A gunman has been jailed for five years after police found a loaded weapon in a crossbody man bag on his bed when they raided his home.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from West Midlands Police swooped on Syed Kashaff's house on Sunnymead Road in Birmingham as part of an investigation into gang violence in the city.
He was taken into custody and a search of the bag on the bed revealed a gun with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.
Inside a hat in the wardrobe were six more rounds of ammunition.
Kashaff, aged 22, admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday he was jailed for five years for possession of the firearm, and given a 16 month sentence, to be served concurrently, for possession of ammunition.
Detective Inspector Jon Green said: “Kashaff’s arrest came as part of a wider investigation into gang violence, which causes devastation and misery in communities.
“As a result of this discovery, we’ve taken a deadly weapon off the streets, and an individual with direct access to it is behind bars.”