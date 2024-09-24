Gunman jailed for five years after ammo and firearm found in man-bag on his bed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police swooped on Syed Kashaff's house on Sunnymead Road in Birmingham as part of an investigation into gang violence in the city.

The gun found by police on Kashaff's bed.

He was taken into custody and a search of the bag on the bed revealed a gun with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

Inside a hat in the wardrobe were six more rounds of ammunition.

Kashaff, aged 22, admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Syed Kashaff.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday he was jailed for five years for possession of the firearm, and given a 16 month sentence, to be served concurrently, for possession of ammunition.

Detective Inspector Jon Green said: “Kashaff’s arrest came as part of a wider investigation into gang violence, which causes devastation and misery in communities.

“As a result of this discovery, we’ve taken a deadly weapon off the streets, and an individual with direct access to it is behind bars.”