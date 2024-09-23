Police hunting 'person or persons' behind theft from parked car and 'suspicious behaviour' in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Incidents reported in the Quarry Bank and Brierley Hill areas include a theft of an item from a parked car, in Bickon Drive, Quarry Bank last Thursday, September 19.

West Midlands Police officers have also been investigating several reports of someone acting suspiciously and trying a car door in the past week.

Now they have launched an appeal for the public to come forward with security camera or ring doorbell footage to assist the investigation.

They have been increasing patrols, making inquiries and are in the process of reviewing CCTV, but need more people to come forward.

Sergeant Richard Galbraith, from the Dudley policing area, said: "We understand that people within the area are concerned about what's been happening and we'd like to thank those people that have already come forward.

"However, we believe that there may be other footage out there that could help our investigations and we would appeal for anyone with information that could help our investigation to come forward.

"Our priority is to find the person or persons responsible for committing these crimes."

Witnesses or anyone with information should phone the force on 101 quoting reference number 736 18/09/24 or make contact online through the website by using our Live Chat function.