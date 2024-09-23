Man charged with string of thefts from supermarket in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with stealing from a supermarket in the town.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on September 11, 16 and 20.

Karl Solomon, of no fixed address, has since been charged with three counts of shop theft, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

He was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.