Man charged after security staff on door of Wolverhampton Slug and Lettuce find knife
A man has been charged after security staff at a popular Wolverhampton city centre bar recovered a knife.
The blade was found by staff working on the door of the Slug and Lettuce on Queen Square on Saturday evening.
A 37-year-old man was arrested after security team at the venue alerted police.
Shaun McIntosh, of Hanson Road in Sheffield, has since been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.
He was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.