Man charged after security staff on door of Wolverhampton Slug and Lettuce find knife

The blade was found by staff working on the door of the Slug and Lettuce on Queen Square on Saturday evening.

A 37-year-old man was arrested after security team at the venue alerted police.

A knife was recovered by staff at the Slug and Lettuce in Queen Square, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Shaun McIntosh, of Hanson Road in Sheffield, has since been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

He was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.