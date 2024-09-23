Dog 'dumped while giving birth' dies after being found in extreme distress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RSPCA has launched an investigation and trying to track down the owners of the grey bull breed found in labour on Brookvale Road, Erdington on September 12.

A member of the public found the dog and took her to a PDSA vet clinic, but she sadly passed away later that day.

The vet treating the dog was so shocked by what had happened to her that she contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

RSPCA Inspector Kate Levesley said: "This is a really sad incident and it breaks my heart just thinking what this poor dog went through. We’re really concerned that she was potentially dumped while giving birth, perhaps because she needed vet help which her owner didn’t provide for her."

The dog, who had cropped ears, was found to have more puppies still inside her.

Although the dog was micro-chipped, there were no registered details for her. Now, the animal charity is appealing to the public for their help in finding the owners.

“She was in a very poorly state,” said Kate. “She was taken into PDSA Aston by a member of the public. PDSA tried to save her but she sadly passed away before anything could be done.

“Someone may recognise her - if you do, please do get in touch with us so we can look into this further. She was microchipped but the details weren’t registered, so we’re relying on the public for help.

“Breeding from your dog can lead to situations such as this where the dog gets into difficulty, and then urgent vet care is needed - but sadly we fear the costs can put some people off getting help. If the vet care isn’t provided, it can lead to the suffering and death of the poor animal - just like in this case.”

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1351261.