Suspected drink-drivers in police custody cells in Bloxwich and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The force had 10 people in its cells across the region for driving offences on Sunday.

They included four men at the Wolverhampton station, aged 41, 36, 28 and 25, who were all arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 25-year-old was further arrested for failing to stop and driving without insurance.

In Bloxwich, there were two men being held in custody cells, aged 39 and 25, who were both arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

West Midlands Police said it has set a goal to reduce road death and serious injury in the region to zero through its Vision Zero campaign.

A spokesperson said: "We are working with communities and partners and are aware of their entirely understandable concern.

"Our partnership sees us work with local councils, charities the West Midlands Combined Authority and others to achieve safer roads for everyone.

"Our proactive approach involves focused operations in key areas, tackling the 'fatal four' and preventing harm to the most vulnerable road users.

"The fatal four includes speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt."