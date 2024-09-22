Suspect still at large after man is shot while walking in Wolverhampton
A suspect is yet to be arrested after a man was shot in Wolverhampton.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man, aged 44, was walking along Minerva Lane, at around 11pm on September 18 when he was hurt, prompting a police appeal for information.
Minerva Lane, located near to the city centre, connects Lower Horseley Fields to Walsall Street.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said the man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound which is not thought to be serious.
On Sunday morning, the force confirmed a suspect is yet to be arrested in connection with the shooting.
Those with information or people with CCTV or door bell footage were previously asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police through a dedicated online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C05-PO1