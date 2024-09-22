Suspect still at large after man is shot while walking in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The man, aged 44, was walking along Minerva Lane, at around 11pm on September 18 when he was hurt, prompting a police appeal for information.

Minerva Lane, located near to the city centre, connects Lower Horseley Fields to Walsall Street.

The man was hurt while walking down Minerva Lane, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In a statement, West Midlands Police said the man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound which is not thought to be serious.

On Sunday morning, the force confirmed a suspect is yet to be arrested in connection with the shooting.

Those with information or people with CCTV or door bell footage were previously asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police through a dedicated online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C05-PO1