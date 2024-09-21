Father of man murdered by teen in knife attack sends message as charity marks six years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Brindley, who co-founded the James Brindley Foundation in memory of his son James, will mark the charity's sixth anniversary on Monday with the opening of a new centre in Aldridge.

Mr Brindley's son James was walking home from a night out when he was accosted by two brothers in Little Aston Road, Aldridge, near the entrance to Little Aston Park.

He was stabbed through the heart by 17-year-old Ammar Kahrod, who was later jailed for life for his murder, and told he must spend at least 17 years behind bars.

James, a 26-year-old fitness instructor, had been talking on the phone to his girlfriend moments before the attack.

Mr Brindley and his wife Beverley set up the foundation in James's memory to reduce violence among young people.

James Brindley.

Speaking ahead of the charity's anniversary, Mr Brindley said he firmly believed violent crime among young people could be cut drastically.

"Youth violence is not inevitable, it is predictable and therefore preventable," he said.

"For the long-term solution, we must invest most of our time and energy in prevention, but also administer to the immediate need for interventions, where young people are at risk or already offending.

"No one should have to walk in fear of youth violence, and fear is a major driver for young people carrying weapons."

Beverley and Mark Brindley, parents of James Brindley who was killed by a knife attack, next to a knife bin in Aldridge High Street

The charity runs the Full Circle Programme in schools which seeks to tackle the root causes of knife crime by teaching decision-making skills and the consequences their actions may have.

The anniversary celebrations begin at 10.30 with a town crier announcing details of the events in Aldridge High Street. followed by the cutting of the ribbon at the foundations new premises at 12.30pm.

This will be followed by a reception at Aldridge Social Club featuring dance performances by Walsall College students, speeches and a buffet lunch attended by High Sheriff for the West Midlands Douglas Wright and deputy lieutenant David Frost.

Mayor of Walsall Councillor Anthony Harris. Walsall Council leader Councillor Gary Perrya, and Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton will also be there.

The foundation works alongside health, social care and teaching professionals,

Charity trustees David Miller and Sally Neville announced they would be doing a sponsored climb to Mount Everest base camp to raise funds for the charity.