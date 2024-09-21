Arrest made, drugs and vehicles seized by Proactive Crime Team in Selly Oak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said its Birmingham Proactive Crime Team patrolled the area during the afternoon and evening yesterday, September 20, and made several stops which resulted in vehicles and drugs being seized, as well as an arrest being made.

After making off from officers, a 28-year-old man was detained, and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a knife.

Omari Richards has now been charged for both offences.

Later in the evening, a car was found abandoned in Sturge Close, and following searches, a knife was found, along with 47 cannisters of nitrous - a Class C drug - were seized.

The car was seized and will be forensically examined.

A second car was stopped and seized later in the night after being caught speeding in Dawlish Road, and the driver of the vehicle was found to be driving without insurance and without a license.

The team, made up of plain clothes and uniformed officers target areas where information is received about crime that affects our communities. Targeting people believed to be involved in robbery, burglary and drug crime.

Their aim is to disrupt criminal gangs, criminality and to reassure people with a high visible presence.

"If you have any information about crime in your area then please call us on 101 quoting #OpSkybridge. The intelligence we receive will be considered and acted upon.

"You can also leave information by contacting us through our Live Chat, found on our website. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers, the independent charity on 0800 555 111."