Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kevin Kitson's victim spent decades of “feeling shame” following the abuse she suffered at her abuser's hands, when he was 16.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday that the victim, who is now in her 20s, spent her formative years “fearful and confused” and was unable to come forward until she sought therapy in 2019, after which Kitson was arrested.

The court heard that Kitson, now aged 42 and of Merridale Street, Wolverhampton, had denied six offences against the girl dating to 1998, but was found guilty by a jury in August this year of four counts of indecent assault on the girl and two charges of indecency with a child.

Judge John Butterfield KC had heard that at the time of the offences, the girl was living at a public house and Kitson's family were regulars and friends of the publicans.