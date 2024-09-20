Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The teenage volunteer was recruited by Walsall Council to go into the Midland Market in Digbeth, Walsall, and ask the man behind the counter for a strawberry-flavoured vape.

The shop worker, Harry Singh, asked the teenager if they were 18 or over and when they replied to say that they were, he sold them a strawberry ice cream-flavoured ELF Bar without asking to see any ID, a court heard this week.

The council was investigating the shop late last year after receiving reports from residents that children had been sold vapes, prosecutor Tara Tumber told Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.