Man in cap caught on camera as shop worker in Tipton assaulted during a theft
Police want to speak to the man in a cap in this photo amid their investigation into the assault and theft of a shop worker in Tipton.
West Midlands Police officers have reported that a man entered the shop in Upper Church Lane in Tipton shortly before 6pm on August 20.
He then filled a basket with different items - and tried to leave without paying.
When a shop worker tried to stop him they were assaulted. The thief then fled the scene.
A spokesperson for WMP said: “We'd like to speak to this man, as he could have information which could help in our investigation.
“We appreciate these aren't the clearest images, but if you were in the area at the time and recognise him, contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/786079/24.”