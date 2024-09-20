Man in cap caught on camera as shop worker in Tipton assaulted during a theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police officers have reported that a man entered the shop in Upper Church Lane in Tipton shortly before 6pm on August 20.

He then filled a basket with different items - and tried to leave without paying.

When a shop worker tried to stop him they were assaulted. The thief then fled the scene.

West Midlands Police want to speak with this man following theft from shop in Tipton

A spokesperson for WMP said: “We'd like to speak to this man, as he could have information which could help in our investigation.

“We appreciate these aren't the clearest images, but if you were in the area at the time and recognise him, contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/786079/24.”