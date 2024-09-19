Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after the bodies of two suspected XL bullies were found in a park in Cradley Heath.

Angela Gelencser, who runs the Angie's Helping Hands animal charity, said she was alerted to the grim discovery by a member of the public who had discovered the two carcasses while walking through Bearmore playing frields.

Mrs Gelencser said one of the dogs appeared to have been shot.

"Obviously, the biggest worry is if somebody has got a gun," she said.

The 68-year-old, who has a charity shop in Cradley Heath High Street, contacted police after being alerted to the dogs by a member of the public.

"It's shocking that such things can happen so close to you," she said.

"There is a huge drug problem in the park, but my main concern is if somebody has a gun in the area."

Bearmore playing fields. Picture: Google Maps

Mrs Gelencser said both dogs appeared to be badly malnourished, and neither of them were microchipped.

She feared they may have fallen foul of new laws that require XL bullies to be registered.

Mrs Gelencser urged people who needed to get rid of their dogs to contact her rather than abandon them.

She said her charity would also provided support to people who were struggling to keep their dogs due to financial pressures.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating, the incident, said: “Both dogs were emaciated so it was a shocking and pitiful sight to see their bodies and raises concerns that these dogs had been neglected and poorly kept for some time before their death.

"We think it’s likely they died within days of each other before being hidden in the bushes because one dog’s body was more decomposed than the other.

"We’re now appealing to the public to help us as we investigate what has happened to these poor dogs."

She said the dogs, which were both female bull-breeds, were discovered on August 30.

The charity appealed for anybody who may have information about where they came from and how their bodies came to be hidden on the playing field to telephone 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01342000.

The RSPCA highlighted a concerning rise in cruelty to dogs with figures released last month.

Last year, the RSPCA received 2,969 reports about cruelty to dogs in the region, compared to 2,658 in 2022.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of 8% in just one year.

The new figures were shared by the charity as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty appeal.