Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' following Birmingham hit-and-run

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the outbound carriageway of the A45 Coventry Road just before 5.05pm yesterday, where a man was found with serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

A silver Honda Jazz which is 'understood' to have been involved in the collision was abandoned at the scene, police believe the driver made off on foot back towards the city centre, and urged them to do the right thing and come forward to tell officers exactly what happened.

The police said it was 'keen' to hear from anyone else who saw a man - wearing what it believes was grey clothing - heading in that direction shortly after the collision.

From its initial enquiries it understands there were others in the vehicle and it also needs to hear from them, or anyone with information about who they are.

The carriageway heading out of the city centre was - at the time - closed between Berkeley Road and Holder Road while police investigations continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for information after a motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham today.

"We were called to the outbound carriageway of the A45 Coventry Road just before 5.05pm.

"A man was found with serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

"A silver Honda Jazz which is understood to have been involved in the collision was abandoned at the scene.

"We believe the driver made off on foot back towards the city centre. We'd urge them to do the right thing and come forward to tell us exactly what happened.

"We're keen to hear from anyone else who saw a man - wearing what we believe was grey clothing - heading in that direction shortly after the collision.

"From our initial enquiries we understand there were others in the vehicle and we also need to hear from them, or anyone with information about who they are.

"The carriageway heading out of the city centre is currently closed between Berkeley Road and Holder Road while we continue our investigations.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 3819 of 18/9/24."