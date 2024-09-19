My elderly mum was robbed at knifepoint in a park in broad daylight - enough is enough': NationalWorld Silent Crime campaign will give victims a voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

My mum was robbed at knifepoint while walking her dog in our local park in broad daylight.

She's almost 80 and walks with a crutch due to a recent knee replacement operation. He pointed a knife at her chest and took her bag. He picked the most vulnerable person in the park and escaped with less than £20 cash.

My mum was not injured but such a terrifying crime always has a mental impact. In fact, every crime makes us feel different - unsafe and violated. When I tell people what happened to my family, the first reaction is always horror and the second is to tell me their own story. I now know that almost everyone has a horrific tale of crime to tell.

One colleague's husband was punched by a stranger while out for a walk. His lip was split and, despite police saying they knew the perpetrator from the very clear photo he managed to take, they decided it wasn't worth pursuing.