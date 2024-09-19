Walsall biker who attacked former partner over electric bill walks free from court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andrew Rochelle, 49, lost his temper with his then partner after seeing the cost of an electric bill, unleashed 'a flurry of punches' then battered her with a pair of trainers.

He carried on the attack as he demanded she phone the electric company up about the bill.

However, the EON operator heard him tell her "kill yourself before I kill you" and alerted the police.

After arresting Rochelle his victim revealed he had attacked her two years before in May 2019.