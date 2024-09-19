Walsall biker who attacked former partner over electric bill walks free from court
A biker battered a woman so badly after an argument over an electric bill she is still terrified by the sound of motorcycles five years later.
By Adam Smith
Andrew Rochelle, 49, lost his temper with his then partner after seeing the cost of an electric bill, unleashed 'a flurry of punches' then battered her with a pair of trainers.
He carried on the attack as he demanded she phone the electric company up about the bill.
However, the EON operator heard him tell her "kill yourself before I kill you" and alerted the police.
After arresting Rochelle his victim revealed he had attacked her two years before in May 2019.