West Midlands Police removed from special measures as Chief Constable praises officers for vehicle crime arrests

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said the force was the most improved in the country over the past year, and was now among the best for handling telephone inquiries.

West Midlands Police was placed into special measures in November last year when inspectors judged it to be 'failing the victims of crime'.

It was also accused of failing to manage registered sex offenders and the risks posed by online child abusers, and providing insufficient protection of vulnerable people.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire & Rescue Services said the force had showed marked improvement, and no longer needed to be subject to special scrutiny.

An interim report in July had ruled that the force had made significant improvements, closing three of four previously identified areas of concern.

Mr Guildford praised officers, staff and volunteers for their hard work over the past year.

He said: “People living within the West Midlands should, and now can, expect to receive a good policing response.

"If members of the public contact us, we will answer the phone quickly, respond in good time and conduct a thorough investigation.

"At the heart of everything we do, is the public, keeping people safe and bringing offenders to justice.

"Any victim is one too many so we are focusing every effort on preventing crime, working with our partners and communities to problem-solve and tackle the issues that matter most to people."

Mr Guildford said force had been turned around in record time.

"We have made significant changes to how people contact the force and opened two more custody suites with a third on the horizon," he said.

"Only last monthdid we answer all 999 calls within an average of eight seconds and 101 calls with an average answer time of 45 seconds.

“Our arrest rate has doubled, as has the number of offenders brought to justice.

"We are now the best performing force of our most similar group when it comes to solving burglary, robbery and murder, and the number of rapes we solve has nearly doubled."

'We've charged more offenders for vehicle crime'

Mr Guildford added that the force had arrested and charged more offenders for vehicle crime, seized a record number of firearms.

Mr Guildford said the monitoring process had rightly seen the force subjected to a demanding process with high expectations of performance.

"It is testament to each and every one of our officers, staff and volunteers who have contributed to delivering these outstanding improvements on behalf of the public we all serve."

Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands Simon Foster said he had worked with the Chief Constable and the Inspectorate to ensure action was taken to address the capacity, capability and quality of investigations.

"I am pleased that, as a consequence of the action taken and the dedication and hard work of officers and staff, the inspectorate has acknowledged sustained improvements in performance and removed the force from Engage," he said.

"I will continue to hold West Midlands Police to account, to ensure continuous and sustained improvements in the effective investigation of crime, which lead to satisfactory results for victims.

"I am committed to constant and unremitting action, to ensure the people of the West Midlands receive the service from West Midlands Police, that they are entitled to."