Two Wolverhampton men to stand trial after both pleading not guilty to kidnap charges
Two men have appeared in court charged with kidnapping a man in Wolverhampton.
By Adam Smith
Published
Zain Ali and Syed Hassan from Whitmore Reans pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a man on March 22, this year.
The pair appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday charged with unlawfully and by force or fraud took or carried away the man against his will.