Two men jailed after firearm recovered from Birmingham street

Mohammed Ajaz, aged 56, was arrested after he was forensically linked to the gun, which was found by a police dog during a search after a disturbance on Lyttelton Road, Stechford, on November 1 last year.

Another man, 42-year-old Martin Macdonald, was seen brandishing the gun in the street before being arrested by firearms officers from West Midlands Police.

Macdonald, of Station Road, Stechford, was later jailed for five years and one month after being convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Ajaz's DNA was found on the 9mm weapon, which was a blank-firing pistol that had been converted to fire live ammunition.

It had two rounds of ammunition in it, and Ajaz had eight viable rounds of ammunition on him in a pouch when he was arrested.

Ajaz, of Lyttelton Road, Stechford, went on to admit possession of a firearm and ammunition, and last Tuesday was jailed for six years and one month.