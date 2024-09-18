Man who barged into Wolverhampton Police Station and threatened to 'stab someone with a spork' appears in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brad Leslie, 44, entered Wolverhampton Police Station's reception on June 10 this year, demanding to speak to an officer.

He then shouted he would "stab everyone" and then pulled out a "plastic spork" wrapped in tissue from his trouser pocket.

Leslie, from Jenkins Close, Bilston, was quickly overpowered by police officers and was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

However, when appearing before Dudley Magistrates Court, before Leslie could answer the charge, there was a legal debate whether the offensive weapon was a spork (which is a hybrid of a spoon and a fork) or a knife.