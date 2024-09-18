'Dangerous' man who punched vicar and knocked woman to floor in Dudley church is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Saunders has been jailed for nine years and seven months for assault and false imprisonment.

On November 14 last year, a woman was visiting Holy Trinity Church in Amblecote, Dudley when she saw Saunders standing by himself.

As she turned to leave, 39-year-old Saunders blocked her path, ordering her to sit at the front of the church.

The two talked for a short time although Saunders began 'rambling and not making sense'.

Saunders began making threats to kill the woman before launching his assault, knocking her to the floor and causing her to hit her head.

The ordeal is said to have lasted for hours before the vicar arrived and asked what was going on. At this point Saunders attacked him, punching him and smashing up his mobile phone.

He made more threats to kill both of them before officers arrived. They had been called by a member of the public who had become concerned that the door to the church had been barred.

The officers forced their way in and arrested Saunders, who was charged a short time later.

Saunders pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 13.

Detective Sergeant Nadia Cooper said: "This was an appalling incident which caused significant fear and emotional distress to the two people assaulted, not to mention their physical injuries.

"This sentence has taken a highly dangerous individual off our streets and we hope the people he assaulted will find some closure knowing he has been jailed."

Archdeacon of Dudley, Nikki Groarke said: “This was a very traumatic experience for those involved and we are grateful to the police for resolving the situation and apprehending the offender.

"Thankfully, attacks in churches are relatively rare and it is important that they continue to be a place of safety for our clergy, volunteers and all those who visit.

"If anyone is feeling anxious, then our church buildings team and other parish support staff are always willing to talk through appropriate security measures.”