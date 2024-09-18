Arrest after bomb squad called to Stourbridge over 'suspicious items'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police and the army's explosive ordinance disposal squad were called to an address on The Broadway, Norton, Stourbridge, at around 9pm on Tuesday following the discovery of 'suspicious items'.

The road was blocked by officers from West Midlands Police as they investigated the items, with officers later arresting a 38-year-old man on suspicion of making or knowingly having control or possession of an explosive in suspicious circumstances.

The man remains in custody.

Police said there was no threat to residents of the wider community.

The Broadway, Norton

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after the discovery of suspicious items at a property in Norton overnight.

"We were called to The Broadway at around 9pm.

"A man aged 38 has been arrested while enquiries continue, and officers along with the army's EOD team remain at the scene.

"There is no threat to the wider community, and our enquiries continue."