'We all serve a life sentence since losing Ben': Heartbroken father of teen, 19, killed in Oldbury speaks out as dangerous driver enters guilty plea

Ben Corfield was just 19-years-old when he died alongside Liberty Charris, aged 16, both from Dudley, on November 20, 2022.

The teenagers were killed when a blue Nissan Skyline hit several pedestrians who were gathered on the A457 Oldbury Road near the junction with Crystal Drive in Oldbury, at around 11.30pm.

Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris

Two others were also seriously injured in the collision, with Ethan Kilburn suffering a fractured pelvis, foot and right arm while Ebonie Parkes was left with fractured ribs, hips, leg and shoulder and a collapsed lung.

Dhiya Al Maamoury, aged 56, of Hobs Moat Road, Solihull, was facing trial this week after he pleaded not guilty in March to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

However, at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, Al Maamoury changed his pleas and admitted causing the death of two teenage friends and seriously injuring two others.

Judge Michael Chambers KC imposed an interim driving ban on Al Maamoury until he is sentenced on November 8.

Dhiya Al Maamoury will be sentenced in November

Speaking after the court hearing, Ben Corfield's father, Councillor Damian Corfield, said his family were "all so drained".

The Dudley councillor told the Express & Star: "We were expecting a trial but he must have seen the evidence and pleaded guilty.

"He could have done that months ago and saved both families months of anguish.

"Instead he must have been shown the evidence this morning and was told by his legal team he did not stand a chance so pleaded guilty."

Councillor Damian Corfield pictured with Lynette Corfield, mother of Ben Corfield

Councillor Corfield added that Al Maamoury "should have known better" and was not "oblivious to consequences".

He continued: "As the judge said he will be sentenced with the new guidelines for death by dangerous driving so he will be getting a lengthy sentence.

"However, we have all got a life sentence since losing Ben, we are a close family and losing Ben is something none of us will get over whilst he can finish his sentence and get on with his life.

"He is around my age, in his 50s, not some young kid oblivious to consequences, he should have known better, at least they have taken his license away from him now."

The court room was packed with the families and friends of Ms Charris and Mr Corfield on Monday, some of whom cried as Al Maamoury listened to proceedings through an Arabic interpreter.

In a tribute issued by West Midlands Police at the time of their death's in 2022, Mr Corfield's family described him as a "larger-than-life character" with a "huge heart that was made of gold".

In a separate tribute released after her death, Ms Charris' family described her as their "beautiful baby girl and sister", adding that her aim in life was to "make everyone happy".

An online fundraiser launched in the days following the tragic deaths of the teenagers raised thousands, with money raised for Ms Charris helping to give her a proper send of, and for Mr Corfield to allow his family to keep a keepsake of him – his car.

A balloon release was also held at Hydes Road football ground in Wednesbury shortly after Ms Charris' death, organised by Dudley Rangers United Football Club, a team she supported.

Red balloons were released at an event in memory of Liberty Charris following her death in 2022

In December 2022, the funeral of Ms Charris took place which saw a large crowd of friends and family gather at Upper Gornal Pentecostal Church.

A service was held shortly after in January 2023 for Mr Corfield, at Holy Trinity Church in Wordsley, where mourners came together to pay their respects to the teenager.